Few showers possible Sunday morning; Temperatures climb into the 80s, 90s next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scattered showers brought a little wet weather to our area this morning with drier conditions for the late afternoon and evening. Conditions will remain dry overnight with temperatures in the low 60s. Overcast skies will remain with calm southeast winds at 3-8 mph.

Saturday Rainfall totals since midnight (KTTC)

An isolated shower or two is possible before Noon Sunday with gradual clearing expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Summer conditions will be in full force this week as the heat and humidity return. Temperatures climb into the low 80s on Monday with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible before Noon. A few storms could be on the strong side, so be sure to stay weather aware.

Rain and heat forecast (KTTC)

Expect a very hot and muggy day Tuesday as afternoon temperatures reach the low 90s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with partly sunny skies.

Dew point forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures cool back into the low 80s by Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Conditions become much quieter for the late week and as we head into the first half of the weekend. Expected temperatures to remain in the low to mid-80s with abundant sunshine.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

