Biker’s Against Child Abuse hosts annual Summer Kick Off Party

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Despite the rain, dozens of families celebrated the start of the summer at the Bikers Against Child Abuse Summer Kick off Party.

For the second year in a row, families could come down to Graham Park in Rochester to participate in some summer fun.

There were inflatables, train rides, cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn, all for free.

The Bluff Valley Chapter of Biker’s Against Child Abuse is a group of bikers who support and empower children who have been impacted by child abuse.

The group hopes this event can be something families can all enjoy free of charge.

“We just mainly want everybody to come here and have fun. Today’s gas prices and economy, this is a great way for families to come out. It’s literally free, and I tell them they can have as much as they want, and that’s the fun part,” Bluff Valley Chapter of Biker’s Against Child Abuse Public Relations “Art” said.

The Bluff Valley Chapter of Biker’s Against Child Abuse hosts a fundraiser every year at Roosters Too to help raise money to put on events like this.

