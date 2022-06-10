Swimmers react to Silver Lake Pool opening delay

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday was quite the hot day in Rochester, and while most of the lakes and pools were packed, one remains closed.

Silver Lake Pool was supposed to open on Monday, but was not able to fill its pool after someone vandalized the main drain. Parks and Recreation staff suspect someone threw a brick over the fence, into the pool, breaking its main drain.

“We were doing some cleaning in the deep end and found that the pool drain cover had been damaged. We did a little more investigating looked like it had been vandalism,” Rochester Parks and Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt said.

The new drain cover won’t be here for another two weeks, creating several challenges for groups such as the Rochester Swim Club and its swimming lessons.

“Those have either been delayed a couple weeks or a few have been able to squeeze in at Soldiers Field,” Boldt said.

Silver Lake Pool is used by many members of the community.

“I do go there with my siblings and stuff like that,” swimmer Ty’Shawn Beans said.

“I go there probably like three times in a summer. I don’t go there very much, but I go there because it’s fun,” swimmer Ethan Gora said.

“I’ve been there a couple times,” swimmer Ava Erickson said.

Many swimmers feeling disappointed and discouraged after hearing about the vandalism.

“For the kids, that’s really disrespectful for little kids. It’s hot out. People are vandalizing for their “fun”. I feel like that’s wrong,” swimmer Jaden Blank said.

“I was just surprised. I didn’t know it was gonna happen,” swimmer Zane Bronk said.

“The pool is for everyone to share and have fun,” swimmer Zoe Norman said.

Until Silver Lake Pool is up and running, swimmers are flocking to the beach to cool off.

“The beach is a really good option for working out and hanging out with friends, cooling off when it’s really hot, especially now that we’re on summer break,” Blank said.

“It’s just fun to be with friends and to swim throughout the hot days,” swimmer Olivia Bannit said.

Parks and Rec is not pursuing the person who vandalized the pool, but staff members are asking the community to help keep the pools open this summer for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s important for all of us to play a part in trying to keep an eye on things and try to keep things in good condition,” Boldt said.

Silver Lake Pool is now anticipated to open in late June or early July and will be open through August 14.

