Self-employed frontline workers not eligible for frontline pay

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The state of Minnesota is sending a “thank you” to frontline workers for risking their health to continue working during the pandemic.

15 job sectors are eligible for $750. The application is open until July 22.

However, some groups within the eligible job sectors are not able to get the bonus pay.

Does work as an independent contractor or sole proprietor qualify for Frontline Worker Pay?

No, the eligibility criteria include the requirement that the worker be “employed.” Independent contractors and

sole proprietors are not employees.

From the Frontline Worker Pay Program FAQ's

“I feel like in-home daycare should be eligible to get that frontline pay,” said Jennifer Rud, a Byron in-home daycare owner. ”It’s been very rewarding to work with everyone’s kids, so everyone is able to go to work. But it’s really unfortunate that they feel like being that we’re are own employer, that we can’t get any benefits from it at all.”

One viewer emailed us saying:

“It is very unfortunate because we are Frontline workers and because of the wording sole proprietor and owning our own business we are not eligible even though we stayed open to care for the children in our homes and exposed us and our families to COVID. Some of us and our families did get COVID from the children or the children’s parents including myself and my family. "

“It is very sad especially because we were there for everyone when they needed to get to work,” Rud said.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Rochester frontline workers react to bonus pay eligibility

