Scattered showers today and this weekend; sunnier, warmer, steamier weather next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild weather spell continues as we approach the weekend, but with a few more shower chances in the area. We’re expecting occasional sunshine with isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area. All of this activity will linger until sunset as a storm system moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees with light west winds.

We'll have isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area this afternoon and evening with high temps near 80 degrees. (KTTC)

We'll have high temps near 80 degrees this afternoon with lows in the low 60s tonight. (KTTC)

As another area of low pressure approaches from the northwest, more showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible after 3 AM until about 11 AM on Saturday. We’ll have a mainly cloudy day with a southwest breeze working to warm temperatures to the mid-70s once again. Another batch of showers and thunderstorms will be possible from 4 PM until just after sunset, some of which may produce strong, gusty winds and perhaps some hail. The severe weather risk will be low and mainly west of Rochester.

We'll have a couple of rounds of rain and thunderstorms Saturday with a few morning showers on Sunday. (KTTC)

A few storms southwest of Rochester may become strong to severe Saturday afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Sunday is looking brighter and warmer with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a light southeast breeze.

There will be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms early Monday, but the bulk of the day is looking sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low 80s.

A warm and rather humid air mass will blow into the region Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will be approaching from the Plains. We’ll have abundant sunshine with gusty south winds and high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. Heat indices will likely be in the mid-90s.

That cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms next Wednesday morning in our area with mild sunshine expected in the afternoon.

We’ll have sunny skies for the end of the work week with highs in the low and mid-80s. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible late next Saturday, but Father’s Day right now looks sunny and quiet with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Temps will be warmer over the next several days. Humidity will build early next week. (KTTC)

We'll have summer-like warmth throughout the next week with a few rounds of near 90 degree heat. (KTTC)

