Rochester youth taking part in National Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day
Lemonade Day(https://www.lemonadeday.org/wichita-falls/media)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, June 11 is National Lemonade Day which teaches kids the power of entrepreneurship.

One day a year, hundreds of thousands of youth all across the United States start, own, and operate their own business: a lemonade stand.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce announced that over 250 young entrepreneurs registered for Lemonade Day in the Rochester area. Participants receive a workbook that walks them through the process of creating their own Lemonade Stand.

The free program teaches them lessons like creating a budget, setting profit-earning goals, serving customers, saving money, and giving back to the community, all while gaining self-esteem for future success.

To find Lemonade Day locations in Rochester, click here.

People are also encouraged to donate to the program to allow more children to participate in the future.

