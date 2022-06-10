Advertisement

PossAbilities and STARS host first ever prom

PossAbilities and STAR host very first prom on Friday.
PossAbilities and STAR host very first prom on Friday.(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While prom season has come and gone for most schools, one Rochester organization is celebrating its prom for the first time ever this weekend.

Rochester’s STARS and PossAbilities teamed up to put on the organization’s first prom Friday. It was also the first time most of the participants got to go to prom.

The day started with a grand march, where 13 couples walked through the facility decorated with star balloons and red, white and blue streamers.

“It’s a lasting memory they can hold onto,” STARS 2 Program Manager Aly Stepffen said. “It’s just one of those things, everybody talks about their prom and now they can too. It’s just super exciting.”

The theme of the prom is “A Day Under the Stars,” matching the name of the organization.

“We hope for the individuals, that it can be something they remember forever and that they remember how fun it was,” STARS Program Manager Sarah Storandt said.

Next week, during Rochesterfest, PossAbilities is hosting an ice cream social on June 20. During the event, folks can meet and catch up with participants and staff members.

