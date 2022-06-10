Advertisement

Nutmobile surprises residents at The Homestead at Rochester

The Hormel nutmobile visits residents at The Homestead in Rochester.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hormel Nutmobile and its first class of Peanutters surprised some folks in Rochester to kick off the class’s tour across the country.

Residents at The Homestead at Rochester got to check out the Nutmobile, try out some new peanut flavors and chat with the Peanutters.

The Peanutters spent the last two weeks at Hormel headquarters in Austin for Peanut Prep learning the “nuts and bolts” of the business.

Thursday, the Hormel team was able bring Mr. Peanut along with Nutmobile to show off for Homestead residents.

“Everyone here in America has grown up with Mr. Peanut. So, for all the residents here it probably brings back a lot of nostalgia to the Mr. Peanut that they knew when they were growing up and how he’s transformed to the character he is today. So it’s very special for them to get this neat experience and seeing him in person,” Peanutter Grace Tessitore said.

The Nutmobile is taking off for its tour Friday where its first stop will be in Chicago.

