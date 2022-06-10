National Eagle Center’s Fishing on the Refuge returns

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The National Eagle Center’s free youth Fishing on the Refuge program has returned for the summer.

The program allows children ages 15 and younger to fish for free on Thursdays and Sundays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. through Aug. 4. Children 15 and younger don’t need a fishing license in Minnesota.

The center provides free life vest, lead-free tackle and fishing poles. The program is made possible by grant money.

The fishing takes place on the dock outside of the center, on the Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge begins near the National Eagle Center in Wabasha and runs 261 miles south to Rock Island, IL.

“The whole point of this is two-fold,” National Eagle Center Marketing Manager Ed Hahn said. “It’s experiential learning, it’s a way to get kids out on the water, to teach them about good environmental stewardship. One of the ongoing issues that eagles face is lead poisoning through snapped fishing lines. We are trying to teach kids about the importance of using lead-free tackle and preserving our natural resources.”

According to National Eagle Center staff, the program has been around for about 10 years.

The center recently reopened after being closed for six months due to renovations. There is an outdoors space still under construction that will allow the center to host more events.

