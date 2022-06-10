Advertisement

MnDOT announces $2M in Transport Economic Development funding available for project in Greater Minnesota

Traffic on Highway 52
Traffic on Highway 52(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Friday that cities, counties, tribes and other government entities in Greater Minnesota are encouraged to apply for matching funds for local transportation infrastructure projects that support economic development.

Greater Minnesota is defined as all counties outside of the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area.

According to MnDOT, a total of $2 million in matching funds is available through the Transportation Economic Development (TED) program for construction projects on the state highway system that will occur in 2023 and 2024.

Expressions of interests must be submitted online through the MnDOT TED solicitation website by 5 p.m. July 1, 2022.

Applicants who submit an expression of interest will work with MnDOT staff to develop a full application. Applications are due Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Projects selected for funding will be announced in fall 2022.

