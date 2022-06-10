Advertisement

Mason City man arrested and charged with kidnapping

Mason City Kidnapping MAp
Mason City Kidnapping MAp(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mason City Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with First Degree Kidnapping.

Moises Erreguin-Labra of Mason City was arrested in the 400 block of 1st Street SW around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police initially responded to an assault report and charged Erreguin-Labra for Serious Assault but as the investigation unfolded, police added the kidnapping charge.

The victim was held for several days against their will and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the victim knew Erreguin-Labra who is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

