Advertisement

Man gets 40 months for starting fire during Kenosha protest

A federal judge has sentenced a Racine man to 40 months in prison for starting a fire that destroyed a furniture store during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, protesters walk past police with their arms up, in...
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, protesters walk past police with their arms up, in Kenosha, Wis., as a building burns in the background.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Racine man to 40 months in prison for starting a fire that destroyed a furniture store during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller sentenced 23-year-old Devon Vaughn on Thursday. Vaughn pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to commit arson. His attorney, Joshua Uller, said Vaughn acted “entirely out of his character.”

The judge noted the Aug. 24 fire at B&L Office Furniture caused nearly $2 million in damage and deeply frightened the family of Linda Carpenter, who started the business with her husband more than 40 years ago.

The protests began on Aug. 23 after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during a domestic disturbance. Blake survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

On the third night of the protests, Aug. 25, Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men on the streets, killing two of them. A jury acquitted him of multiple charges in November after he argued he fired in self-defense.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
MN House Passes Frontline Worker Bonus Pay
UPDATE: Rochester frontline workers react to bonus pay eligibility
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Jeopardy
Minnesota meteorologist takes home $75K on “Jeopardy!”
Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say

Latest News

Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers
UW regents extend undergraduate tuition freeze
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Harper, Phils win 7th in a row, hand Brews 6th straight loss
FILE - Teammates George Thompson (24) and Pat Smith (11) of Marquette leap for rebound in the...
Former Marquette basketball star George Thompson dies at 74