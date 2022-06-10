LIST: Upcoming Pride events happening in our area
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – June is pride month which is when the world celebrates LGBTQ+ communities coming together and celebrating the freedom to be themselves.
In celebration, multiple places in Rochester and the surrounding areas hold events that focus on the acceptance and show support for the LGBTQ+ community.
A list of those events can be found here:
- Hastings Pride Fest June 11, 2022
- Austin, Minnesota Pride June 12, 2022
- Yoga For Pride Raffle in Winona, Minnesota June 12, 2022
- Pride Night at the Honkers June 22, 2022
- Drag King Show - A Decorah Pride Fundraiser June 24, 2022
- Celebrate Pride 2022 at No Name Bar in Winona, Minnesota June 25-26, 2022
- The Rochester Girls, Inc. presents: Dragagonza - Oops, we did it again July 15, 2022
- Thirsty Thursgays: At Fiddlehead Coffee
- Queer Art Nites: Tuesdays at Art Heads Emporium
- Queer Book Club: Thursdays at Rochester Public Library
- Trans Parenting Rochester: 1st Tuesday every month at Rochester Public Library
- Centering Queer Voices - Fernbrook Family Center’s EDI Series
- Meetup App and website that allows you to find select groups including many LGBTQ+ groups and activities in the area.
Find more Pride events in Minnesota here.
