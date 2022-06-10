Isolated and scattered storms this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms for the upcoming weekend. We’re not looking at a washout this weekend, but some periods of rain will be possible.

Saturday morning will be the best chance of scattered showers and storms across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday morning, but I do think most of the area will stay dry on Sunday.

Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than a quarter of an inch across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Rochester has been lacking rainfall this June. Only 0.4″ of rainfall has fallen at RST this month. We have a departure of -1.2″ this month. This entire year though we still have a surplus at RST of 1.4″.

