Isolated and scattered storms this weekend
Heat and humidity returns next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms for the upcoming weekend. We’re not looking at a washout this weekend, but some periods of rain will be possible.
Saturday morning will be the best chance of scattered showers and storms across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday morning, but I do think most of the area will stay dry on Sunday.
Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than a quarter of an inch across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.
Rochester has been lacking rainfall this June. Only 0.4″ of rainfall has fallen at RST this month. We have a departure of -1.2″ this month. This entire year though we still have a surplus at RST of 1.4″.
