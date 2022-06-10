Advertisement

Isolated and scattered storms this weekend

Heat and humidity returns next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms for the upcoming weekend. We’re not looking at a washout this weekend, but some periods of rain will be possible.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

Saturday morning will be the best chance of scattered showers and storms across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday morning, but I do think most of the area will stay dry on Sunday.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than a quarter of an inch across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Rochester rainfall
Rochester rainfall(KTTC)

Rochester has been lacking rainfall this June. Only 0.4″ of rainfall has fallen at RST this month. We have a departure of -1.2″ this month. This entire year though we still have a surplus at RST of 1.4″.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)
7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

