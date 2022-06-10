Backyard poultry contact linked to more than 200 Salmonella cases in 2022

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials in several states are investigating outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry.

According to the CDC, contact with backyard poultry has been linked to more than 200 cases of Salmonella in the United States, including 15 cases in Minnesota.

In total, 219 cases have been reported from 38 states and 27 of those cases lead to hospitalizations. One death has been reported from a resident of Tennessee.

The CDC says these outbreaks are annual coinciding with baby poultry purchases in the spring.

Steps you can take to enjoy backyard poultry and stay healthy include:

Always wash your hands for 20 seconds after touching birds, their supplies or collecting eggs.

Use a pair of dedicated shoes or boots for your coop and don’t wear them inside your house.

Keep birds and supplies outside the house to prevent spreading germs into your house.

Don’t let children younger than 5 years touch the birds (including chicks and ducklings) or anything in the area where the birds live and roam. This helps protect young children from getting sick, as their immune systems are still developing, are more likely to put items in their mouths or not wash hands fully.

A map of where people with Salmonella outbreaks live can be found here.

