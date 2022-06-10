Advertisement

2022 Best Places To Camp: See what MN spots made the list

The Dyrt, an online camping app, has done the researching to get the results.
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA-- Four northeastern Minnesota campgrounds have been ranked on a list of Best Places to Camp.

These 10 highly rated camping spots include one of the most photographed lighthouses in America and spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes.

Seven of the top 10 are from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

From the North Shore of Lake Superior to unique sculpted canyons in western Indiana, the Midwest has some high-end camping.

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park in Two Harbors tops the list at No. 1!

Bear Head Lake State Park and Fall Lake, both in Ely, are Nos. 2 and 6, and Tettegouche State Park in Silver Bay is No. 7.

See below for the full list:

1. Split Rock Lighthouse State Park — Minnesota

2. Bear Head Lake State Park — Minnesota

3. Wyalusing State Park — Wisconsin

4. Hocking Hills State Park Camping — Ohio

5. Turkey Run State Park Campground — Indiana

6. Fall Lake — Minnesota

7. Tettegouche State Park — Minnesota

8. Mackinaw Mill Creek Camping — Michigan

9. Devil’s Lake State Park — Wisconsin

10. Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph — Indiana

