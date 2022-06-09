Advertisement

UMR board approves extension of campus into DoubleTree Hotel

University of Minnesota Logo
University of Minnesota Logo(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A proposal passed unanimously Thursday morning before the University of Minnesota Rochester board of regents to extend the downtown campus into the DoubleTree Hotel.

As student enrollment is nearing 1,000 students, this expansion will provide housing for at least 400 of them.

The lease comes at a cost of $3 million a year and does not include $1 million in annual taxes and other fees.

The lease will start next August and run through 2035.

The hotel is located near the Hilton Hotel on South Broadway.

