Rochester frontline workers react to bonus pay eligibility

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The application is now active, for frontline workers in Minnesota to apply for the $750 bonus pay.

The job sectors eligible include:

Building services, including maintenance, janitorial, and security Child care Courts and corrections Emergency responders Food service, including production, processing, preparation, sale, and delivery Ground and air transportation services Health care Long-term care and home care Manufacturing Public health, social service, and regulatory service Public transit Retail, including sales, fulfillment, distribution, and delivery Schools, including charter schools, state schools, and higher education Temporary shelters and hotels Vocational rehabilitation

“For them to think about the people that were the frontline workers. It just makes us feel very appreciated,” said Samantha Wilschek, a food service worker.

“I think it’s a really nice thing that everybody is going to receive. Everybody who worked during the pandemic. It’s kind of just something to give back to the people that worked really hard during such a hard time,” said Matie Powers, a food service worker.

Back in April, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill that would use $500 million from the Federal pandemic relief funds to pay frontline workers.

“I was surprised when it passed, so it’s a nice little bump from the state,” said Kelly Navitsk, a food service worker.

Throughout the nation’s fight against COVID-19, healthcare workers were labeled heroes of the pandemic.

“I think it’s the people who have been working in the trenches,” said Dr. Bruce Sutor, a psychiatrist. “So, I’m really happy for people that they’re going to be able to get acknowledged for the hard work that they’ve done, so I think this is a really terrific thing.”

Daycare providers were seeing more kids as schools closed.

One provider hopes the state follows through with its promise to pay frontline workers.

“That would be great. I’ll believe it when I see it though. I’m in daycare things get yanked all the time, so we’ll see,” said Mary Jo Sibley, a daycare provider.

The frontline worker pay application is open until July 22.

There are some requirements:

Must have been employed at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more frontline sectors between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021

For the hours worked during this time period the applicant was not able to telework due to the nature of the individual’s work and worked in close proximity to people outside of the individual’s household

Must meet the income requirements for at least one of the 2020 or 2021 tax years Workers with direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities must have had an adjusted gross income* less than $350,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly, or less than $175,000 for other filers and For workers in occupations without direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities, the adjusted gross income* limit is $185,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly, or $85,000 for other filers

Must not have received an unemployment insurance benefit payment for more than 20 weeks on a cumulative basis for weeks between March 15, 2020, and June 26, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.