RCTC awarded grant for campus food and supply pantry

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is receiving a $25,000 grant for its campus food pantry, the Hive Supply.

The Hive Supply is full of non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, toilet paper, laundry soap and even cookware for students in need.

Students can take up to 10 items once per week completely free of charge.

RCTC says the pantry has seen an increased need.

The money comes from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Grant.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.