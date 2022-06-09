Advertisement

RCTC awarded grant for campus food and supply pantry

Food pantry
Food pantry(WAVE News)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is receiving a $25,000 grant for its campus food pantry, the Hive Supply.

The Hive Supply is full of non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, toilet paper, laundry soap and even cookware for students in need.

Students can take up to 10 items once per week completely free of charge.

RCTC says the pantry has seen an increased need.

The money comes from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Grant.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN House Passes Frontline Worker Bonus Pay
UPDATE: Rochester frontline workers react to bonus pay eligibility
Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
Minnesota
Frontline Worker Pay Program has successful launch
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

University of Minnesota Logo
UM Finance, Operations Committee approves lease of Rochester DoubleTree Hotel, final approval pending
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs
Jeopardy
Minnesota meteorologist takes home $75K on “Jeopardy!”