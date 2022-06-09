Advertisement

Rain chances increase for the weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a bright and beautiful day Thursday, cloud cover will increase across the region throughout the evening as a low-pressure system passes just to our southwest. While the majority of the area will stay dry this evening, a few stray showers are possible in areas along I-35 before sunset. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s with calm southwest winds at 3-8 mph.

A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Friday with highs in the mid-70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be calm out of the north at 3-8 mph. Severe weather is not expected.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

Rain chances increase heading into Saturday with scattered showers possible in the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Less than half of an inch of rain is expected. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-70s with breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph and gusts near 20-25 mph.

A few additional isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout much of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with calm east winds.

Warmer and drier air settles into the region for much of next week. Expect seasonal highs in the upper 70s on Monday with more clouds than sun.

Summer temperatures return Tuesday as afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s with partly sunny skies.

Abundant sunshine continues into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

