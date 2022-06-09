Olmsted County recognizes Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – June is Vulnerable Adult Awareness Month and Olmsted County wants to send the message that abuse is a public health and human rights issue.

A vulnerable adult is anyone over the age of 18 who has a physical, mental or emotional disorder that makes it difficult to care for themselves.

Abuse of a vulnerable adult includes physical, emotional and sexual abuse. It also includes financial exploitation like telephone scams or family member or friend stealing a vulnerable adults money, or manipulating them to give them money.

According to data cited by National Center on Elder Abuse, 1 in 10 older adults have been a victim of abuse.

According to Olmsted County, incidents of abuse are largely unreported – for every case reported, it’s estimated that 24 cases have gone unreported.

Olmsted County’s Adult Protection Services has a staff of four social workers that take reports of suspected abuse, and investigate abuse claims. It also has a full-time Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office detective.

The partnership between APS and OCSO allows for more streamlined collaboration when the abuse is deemed to be criminal in nature.

Olmsted County Adult Protection Investigator Tammy Gross said if someone suspects abuse, they can call their line to report it. The phone number is 1-844-880-1574. The caller can remain anonymous.

Gross said not all calls lead to an official investigation. She said sometimes, the calls lead to providing resources to caregivers to better help them care for a vulnerable adult.

“We problem solve a lot, and we love doing that,” Gross said. “We are really good at trying to brainstorm with individuals. You can report something that you may think is abuse. It’s our job to follow up. We do a good job of figuring out who we can help and what can we do to help.”

Last year, they received 1,200 calls and opened 146 investigations. Gross said their findings get sent to the state.

“One of the main tools that we have to protect vulnerable adults is petitioning for a guardian or conservator or both,” she said. “The court is our one leverage piece that we do have. Our job is to make sure the vulnerable adults have a good quality of life, a life that they deserve.”

Gross said the ongoing professional in-home nursing shortage over the last few years has led to family members and friends take on caretaking roles.

She said this can lead to the caregivers getting overwhelmed and burnt out, which can lead to abuse or financial exploitation. She said they can help caregivers with resources like respite care.

