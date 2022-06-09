Minnesota meteorologist takes home $75K on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600.

He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A participant in this 1773 event recalled, ‘Some of our numbers jumped into the hold . I never labored harder in my life.’ "

Ahasic said the Boston Tea Party, which was the correct response.

His fourth episode is set to air Thursday afternoon.

