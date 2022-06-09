Mild with some storms this weekend; summer heat and humidity next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying a particularly spectacular bright and pleasant day in the area right now. High pressure moving in from the west is responsible for today’s sunny, warm weather featuring light northwest winds and temperatures headed to the upper 70s.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible from midnight until the wee hours of Friday morning, mainly to the southwest of Rochester, closer to Mason City and Albert Lea. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s with light southwest winds.

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds Friday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms moving through the area in the early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light northwest breeze.

An upper-level disturbance will move into the region from the northwest on Saturday, triggering showers and a few thunderstorms in our area starting in the late morning hours. A few showers and rumbles of thunder will linger in the area until the late evening. We’ll have just a few breaks of sunshine between showers and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

There will be just a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Warmer air will build northward into the region next week. Aside from a few isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening along the warm front with an upcoming storm system, we’ll have abundant sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s. Expect low 80s Monday with upper 80s for high temperatures and a gusty south breeze for next Tuesday.

A cold front will trigger thunderstorms in the area next Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s and it looks like sunnier skies will prevail for the end of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

