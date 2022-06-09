Gorgeous Thursday weather! Mild with some showers in the area through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have an absolutely beautiful Thursday ahead of us, a day that will feature tons of sunshine and comfortable temperatures across the area! High pressure moving in from the west will be responsible for today’s stellar weather, bringing mostly sunny conditions, light northwest winds, and high temperatures in the upper 70s, basically right where they were on Wednesday.

We'll have sunny skies with light winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. (KTTC)

We'll have sunny skies and mild temperatures throughout our Thursday. (KTTC)

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible from midnight until the wee hours of Friday morning, mainly to the southwest of Rochester, closer to Mason City and Albert Lea. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s with light southwest winds.

High temps will be in the 70s today with 50s tonight. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds Friday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms moving through the area in the early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light northwest breeze.

The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be Saturday. The surrounding days offer smaller rain chances. (KTTC)

An upper-level disturbance will move into the region from the northwest on Saturday, triggering showers and a few thunderstorms in our area starting in the late morning hours. A few showers and rumbles of thunder will linger in the area until the late evening. We’ll have just a few breaks of sunshine between showers and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

There will be just a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

There will be a few showers and thunderstorms in the area from time to time this weekend with high temps in the 70s. (KTTC)

Warmer air will build northward into the region next week. Aside from a few isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening along the warm front with an upcoming storm system, we’ll have abundant sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s. Expect low 80s Monday with upper 80s for high temperatures and a gusty south breeze for next Tuesday.

A cold front will trigger thunderstorms in the area next Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s and it looks like sunnier skies will prevail for the end of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

High temps will be in the 70s this week with 80s in store for next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.