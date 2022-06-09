Advertisement

Gorgeous Thursday weather! Mild with some showers in the area through the weekend

High temps will be in the 70s through Sunday; heat and humidity arrive next week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have an absolutely beautiful Thursday ahead of us, a day that will feature tons of sunshine and comfortable temperatures across the area! High pressure moving in from the west will be responsible for today’s stellar weather, bringing mostly sunny conditions, light northwest winds, and high temperatures in the upper 70s, basically right where they were on Wednesday.

We'll have sunny skies with light winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
We'll have sunny skies with light winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.(KTTC)
We'll have sunny skies and mild temperatures throughout our Thursday.
We'll have sunny skies and mild temperatures throughout our Thursday.(KTTC)

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible from midnight until the wee hours of Friday morning, mainly to the southwest of Rochester, closer to Mason City and Albert Lea. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s with light southwest winds.

High temps will be in the 70s today with 50s tonight.
High temps will be in the 70s today with 50s tonight.(KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds Friday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms moving through the area in the early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light northwest breeze.

The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be Saturday. The surrounding days offer...
The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be Saturday. The surrounding days offer smaller rain chances.(KTTC)

An upper-level disturbance will move into the region from the northwest on Saturday, triggering showers and a few thunderstorms in our area starting in the late morning hours. A few showers and rumbles of thunder will linger in the area until the late evening. We’ll have just a few breaks of sunshine between showers and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

There will be just a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

There will be a few showers and thunderstorms in the area from time to time this weekend with...
There will be a few showers and thunderstorms in the area from time to time this weekend with high temps in the 70s.(KTTC)

Warmer air will build northward into the region next week. Aside from a few isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening along the warm front with an upcoming storm system, we’ll have abundant sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s. Expect low 80s Monday with upper 80s for high temperatures and a gusty south breeze for next Tuesday.

A cold front will trigger thunderstorms in the area next Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s and it looks like sunnier skies will prevail for the end of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

High temps will be in the 70s this week with 80s in store for next week.
High temps will be in the 70s this week with 80s in store for next week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Frontline Worker Pay Program has successful launch
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash
DAYCARE PROVIDER
Rochester frontline workers react to bonus pay eligibility
Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather
Sarah's 6pm Wednesday Forecast 6/8/22
Gradual warming trend
Quiet, seasonal end of week; Summer heat returns next week
The full weather forecast from the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Mild temps continue this week; summer warmth and humidity will build in the next week