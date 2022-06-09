Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle crash in Eagle Lake

By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was found dead after an apparent motorcycle crash in Eagle Lake on Wednesday.

A 911 call was placed by some concerned citizens after they discovered an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south side of Eagle Lake.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 43-year-old Troy Josef Tabor of Eagle Lake.

Deputies arrived along with Eagle Lake Police and Fire and Mayo Ambulance personnel. Lifesaving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful.

According to authorities, Tabor was riding a 2002 Yamaha V Star alone and may have lost control on the gravel road and been ejected causing his injuries.

Tabor was not wearing a helmet and did not have a valid license or motorcycle endorsement.

The crash remains under investigation.

