Albert Lea road construction to cause traffic delays

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Road construction in Albert Lea will cause some traffic disruptions starting Friday.

According to Freeborn County Public Works, paving operations are scheduled by Ulland Brothers on Bridge Avenue from Marshal Street to Hammer Road.

The work is scheduled to begin on Friday morning, June 10. Project managers said that there will be intermittent disruptions to normal traffic flow including blocked side streets, lane closures, and flaggers to control traffic.

The county and city are reminding drivers that travel through the construction zone to use caution, obey construction signage, slow down and plan alternate routes, if possible.

The work is expected to continue into the evening hours and will be completed by Saturday. The schedule is weather dependent.

Traffic striping will be installed early next week and may also involve disruptions to traffic.

