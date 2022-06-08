Rochester Salvation Army majors moving to new assignment after four years of service

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After serving our community for the past four years, Rochester Salvation Army Majors are moving on to a new appointment.

Majors Robert and Lisa Mueller have served with the Salvation Army for the past 25 years.

The couple will be moving to their home state of Michigan to serve with the Salvation Army’s Great Lakes Division which serves the entire state. Robert will be the Detroit Area Command’s new Divisional Secretary and Lisa will be the Great Lake’s Division General Secretary.

They both say they’ve learned a lot while in Rochester and plan to bring that knowledge into their new position.

“The advisory board have mentored us for four years and have really taught us, held us accountable, and I think that’s something we’re most proud of is we believe that we’ve left Rochester very well positioned to do great things,” Lisa Mueller said.

“Every day opportunity comes knocking on the door. Not just people in need, but opportunities to partner and collaborate with other agencies,” Robert Mueller said.

Robert and Lisa’s last day in Rochester will be June 26. The new Majors will be Candace and Cornell Voeller who coincidentally are coming from Michigan.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.