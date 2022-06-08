Rochester Parks & Rec hears options for the future of Soliders Field Golf Course

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many avid golfers have expressed their concern about potential changes to Soldiers Field Golf Course.

On Tuesday, the Rochester Parks and Recreation Board heard from a city consultant on a “Master Plan Update” for Soldiers Memorial Field Park.

Two years ago, the City approved a referendum for park investment. The City plans to use $7 million of the referendum, as well as any grant funding to improve Soldiers Field.

The plan includes three options that involve the golf course.

Concept One:

The 18-hole golf course would remain.

Reconfigures holes 2, 3, and 4 for aquatics facility expansion.

Vegetated screenings around golf maintenance building.

Concept Two:

Reduce the golf course to 9 holes

Reconfigure holes 8, 13, 15 and 18.

Relocate the golf practice area and maintenance building.

Add golf putting course.

Concept Three:

Remove the golf course, clubhouse, & maintenance building.

“I think concept one where we keep the golf course and we adjust some of the other portions of the park, is probably a better idea,” said golfer Steve Swanson.

The golf course has been around for nearly 100 years.

“It services old people, young people, people who aren’t real adept at golf. Particularly at Soldiers Field, it’s very appropriate,” Swanson said. “It’s classic golf. Soldiers Field provides a low-cost facility for a lot of people.”

A City community survey shows that 54 percent of survey participants use the golf course.

There will be a public survey open to the public to share their feedback on the various options.

