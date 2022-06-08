Advertisement

Quiet, seasonal end of week; Summer heat returns next week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms brought anywhere from a few tenths to over two inches of rain to parts of the viewing area between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The rain primarily stayed along and south of I-90 with areas from Howard County towards La Crosse, WI seeing the highest amounts.

Rainfall reports from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
Clear and quiet conditions are on tap for the region tonight with seasonal temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be calm out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

Beautiful weather continues into Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s continue into Friday with partly sunny skies. Most of us will stay dry, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible south of I-90 later in the afternoon.

Additional isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday with highs in the mid-70s.

Gradual warming trend
Sunday brings a quiet end to the weekend with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Summertime heat returns to the region next week with periodic rain chances. Monday starts the week off with highs in the upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day.

Afternoon temperature climb into the low to mid-80s by Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday looks quiet, while Tuesday sees a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

7-Day Forecast
