People Who Care: Senator Dave Senjem

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Two weeks ago, Senator Dave Senjem walked out of the Minnesota Senate Chambers for the last time as the regular session drew to a close.

He proudly claimed the title as the second oldest serving lawmaker in the senate, but don’t let age fool you. His vision for himself, and his state, has been fresh and innovative.

Whether you agree or not with his stances on the issues the past two decades, one thing is certain--Senjem cared deeply about the job and the people of Minnesota who he serves.

After two decades in the senate, how does Senjem feel? “I’m feeling melancholy. It was hard to walk out of the senate chamber the other day. It’s been my place, they’ve been my people. It’s like walking away from a family.”

First elected in 2002, Senjem served six terms in the Minnesota Senate. During that time, he rose to powerful positions, serving as minority leader in 2007, and then majority leader in 2011. He says those were challenging days. There was the controversial photo ID amendment, a marriage amendment, and other controversial issues.

But some of Senjem’s most notable--and personal-- achievements in St. Paul surround legislative advocacy in the area of mental health. Senjem has authored bills that have allocated tens of millions of dollars to mental health crisis centers across the state. He did it for his fellow Minnesotans, and he did it for his father who died by suicide when Senjem was only 12.

“I reflect on his life, and what he did for me in terms of values moving forward.”

They’re values he’s carried from his days of growing up in Hayfield, to powerful positions in the state of Minnesota. A moderate Republican, he’s crossed party lines on big issues, notably environmental policies and women’s issues. He’s also chaired the Senate energy and Telecommunications committee, leading the state into a clean energy future.

He says leaders must be able to see the future, and then go there.

“Minnesota, if they do that, will be a strong economic state moving forward. If we don’t do it, we’re going to languish and get behind and not be the state we want.”

