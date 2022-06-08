Olmsted County hosts 64th annual rabies vaccination clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In partnership with local veterinarians, Olmsted County is hosting its 64th annual rabies vaccination clinic on June 22, 2022.

According to Olmsted County, veterinarians will provide rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats, and ferrets for only $20 each, cash only.

Pet owners should bring their animals in pet carrier devices or on a leash. Event staff are not responsible for pets that escape their collars, leashes, or cages at the clinics.

These clinics are an opportunity for pet owners to help protect their pets, family, and community from rabies. While most rabies cases occur in wild animals like skunks, bats, and raccoons, protecting our pets and families by providing necessary vaccinations is crucial.

Wild animals may often be a source of rabies exposure for domestic pets and livestock.

The household pets and livestock most frequently reported rabid are cats, dogs, and cattle.

Vaccinated pets also prevent the spread of rabies from wildlife to humans.

The time, location and veterinarian for the vaccination clinics on June 22 are as follows:

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jeff’s Little Store, 3335 Marion Rd. SE, Rochester. Veterinarian is Dr. Larry Predmore.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic, 115 S. Main, Chatfield. Veterinarian is Dr. Henry Peeters.

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rochester Pet & Country Store, 1550 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester. Veterinarian is Dr. Larry Predmore.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Byron Pet Clinic, 25 Frontage Road NE, Byron. Veterinarian is Dr. Kristi Frost.

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.at History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 West Circle Dr. SW, Rochester. Veterinarian is Dr. Larry Predmore.

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at RCTC Heintz Center, 1926 College View Road East – Door H9, Rochester. Veterinarian is Dr. Kimberly Rowley.

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Jeff’s Little Store, 5395 Highway 52 S, Rochester. Veterinarian is Dr. Larry Predmore.

