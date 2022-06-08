Minnesota state park entry free this Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that the entry fee will be waived for all 75 state parks Saturday.

“Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit to enter state parks and recreation areas. The entrance fee waiver does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.

According to the DNR, the goal of free park days is to encourage Minnesota residents to get outdoors, citing the wellness benefits of being outside.

Saturday’s Free Park Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, which happens every year on the second Saturday in June.

To celebrate National Get Outdoors Day, more than 40 special programs are being offered in state parks and recreation areas throughout Minnesota. For more information, visit Minnesota Department of Natural Resources events calendar.

