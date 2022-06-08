Minnesota sees record job openings, state launches new job campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is launching a “Summer of Jobs” campaign amid record open job openings.

According to DEED, Minnesota has 214,000 job vacancies, a record high. Data also shows that unemployment rates are dropping, despite the high number of vacancies.

The “Summer of Jobs” campaign is aimed using DEED’s resources to better connect employers to job seekers. That includes job shadowing the best jobs in the state, and tapping into pools of workers that sometimes get overlooked. It also includes immigrants, people with disabilities and people leaving correctional facilities.

“This unprecedented number of job openings is another sign that Minnesota’s economy is strong,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “Our Summer of Jobs campaign will connect job seekers and employers, highlighting the extraordinary opportunity that exists for those who are willing to try new approaches at a dynamic moment in our economy.”

Grove said three main sectors that they are focusing on are healthcare, truck driving and manufacturing.

Grove also said the state needs to get better at attracting new people to the state. He also said automation and technology needs to be improved in order for people to want jobs.

“Migration, taking advantage of existing workers in our state and automation are three general areas from a macro perspective that we have to focus,” Grove said. “So yeah, I am concerned, I don’t mean to gloss over the fact this is an issue. I hear from employers everyday that this is a challenge that they face and I think our department is just trying to be very aggressive in our posture there and come along side those businesses and those workers to make connections.”

DEED statistics show that although Minnesota’s labor force participation rate remains below its pre-pandemic level (68.3% in April 2022 compared to 70.8% in February 2020), it is much higher than the national average of 62.2% in April 2022.

According to DEED, Minnesota’s economy is showing steady growth and unemployment rates are historically low.

The Twin Cities metro area is seeing the most vacancies at 127,000, and greater Minnesota with a little more than 87,000 vacancies.

According to the DEED data, healthcare, retail and food service are the top three with the most job openings.

For more information, visit the DEED website.

