Mild temps with scattered showers this week; summer warmth and humidity return next week

High temps will be in the 70s this week; readings will be in the 80s next week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have another bright and mild day ahead of us with a decent amount of sunshine in store for the area after some morning showers move out of the area. A storm system centered to our south is triggering some of those showers and thunderstorms, especially southeast of Rochester today. We’ll have rain chances until the late morning hours when sunshine will take over across the local map. Expect a sunny afternoon with light northwest winds behind this storm system and high temperatures will be in the low 70s.

High pressure will move into the Upper Mississippi Valley tonight, bringing clear skies and cool conditions to the area. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 50s with light northwest winds.

Thursday is looking sunny and very pleasant under that high pressure. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s in most spots locally with a slight northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

A weak disturbance will trigger a few isolated thunderstorms late Thursday night and those rain chances will carry over into early Friday morning. Expect most of that activity to graze the area to the southwest early Friday before sunshine dominates the afternoon, warming temperatures to the mid-70s.

We’ll have a chance for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening with a smaller chance for a few stray thunderstorms late Sunday. We’ll have sunshine for the bulk of the time this weekend with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

A few thunderstorms will again be possible Monday afternoon and again next Tuesday with partly sunny skies in the area both days. Sunshine will be the rule beyond that, perhaps all the way until Father’s Day weekend. High temperatures next week will be in the low to mid-80s, quite a change of pace compared to the cool weather regime we’ve been experiencing for the past few weeks.

