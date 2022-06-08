Advertisement

Mild temps continue this week; summer warmth and humidity will build in the next week

High temps will be in the this afternoon through Sunday; 80s return next week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought showers and some thunderstorms to the area in the wee hours of our Wednesday morning has moved away to the east, but a few spotty showers may still impact the area today. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with a few cumulus clouds across the area this afternoon with a chance for a few spotty, brief, light showers and sprinkles in the mid and late afternoon hours, especially from Rochester, and points to the east. Expect a bright afternoon with a slight north wind on the backside of this storm system and high temperatures will be in the low 70s.

We'll have partly sunny skies with spotty showers and sprinkles in the mid to late afternoon. High temps will be in the low 70s.(KTTC)
The computer models are suggesting that a few spotty showers or sprinkles may form in areas around Rochester and for points to the east this afternoon between 3PM and 7PM.(KTTC)

High pressure will move into the Upper Mississippi Valley tonight, bringing clear skies and cool conditions to the area. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 50s with light northwest winds.

We'll have highs in the 70s this week. Low and mid 80s will be possible next week.(KTTC)

Thursday is looking sunny and very pleasant under that high pressure. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s in most spots locally with a slight northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

There will be chances for widely scattered or isolated showers and thunderstorms in the days that surround the weekend.(KTTC)

A weak disturbance will trigger a few isolated thunderstorms late Thursday night and those rain chances will carry over into early Friday morning. Expect most of that activity to graze the area to the southwest early Friday before sunshine dominates the afternoon, warming temperatures to the mid-70s.

We’ll have a chance for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening with a smaller chance for a few stray thunderstorms late Sunday. We’ll have sunshine for the bulk of the time this weekend with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

We'll have highs in the 70s through Sunday with highs in the 80s next week.(KTTC)

A few thunderstorms will again be possible Monday afternoon and again next Tuesday with partly sunny skies in the area both days. Sunshine will be the rule beyond that, perhaps all the way until Father’s Day weekend. High temperatures next week will be in the low to mid-80s, quite a change of pace compared to the cool weather regime we’ve been experiencing for the past few weeks.

We'll have high temps in the 70s this week and then 80s for all of next week.(KTTC)

