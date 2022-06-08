Advertisement

Mayo High School receives theatre honors for two productions

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – School is out for the summer, and some Mayo High School Students can start their vacation off with pride after being recognized for their outstanding work on stage.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust is recognizing two Mayo High School Theatre Productions for Spotlight Education Program Honors.

The school’s fall musical, the Addams Family was awarded 15 honors of achievement, including Outstanding Overall Production and honorable mention for achievement in musical theatre, ensemble performance and vocal performance.

The spring play, ‘Clue: On Stage’ received 25 honors.

Tuesday, rehearsed The Addams Family for a special recognition event at the Stage Theatre in Minneapolis next week.

Four individual students from Mayo High School will also be honored.

The Spotlight Education program is all about enriching students’ lives through developing skills like critical thinking, problem solving and self expression.

Congratulations to Mayo High School’s Theatre department!

