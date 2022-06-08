Iowa voters and poll workers talk voter turnout during state’s primary

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – For Tuesday’s primary in Iowa, one polling location had a steady flow of voters throughout the day.

“It’s been fairly steady, not a whole lot of people but better than what we assumed would happen,” said Deb Brock, a precinct election official at Trinity Lutheran church in Mason City.

“I’ve just become more interested in it with everything going on in our country,” said Mason City Resident Jodi Mariner.

Mariner said she and her family don’t usually vote in primaries, but recently changed their tune.

“I think they need to educate people more on what it is, because a lot of people just don’t even know what it is,” said Mariner.

For a voter like Dan Howell, his motivation to head to the polls stems from his late father, a World War 2 Vet:

“Who fought the whole 36 days at Iwo Jima as a machine-gunner, and he signed up two days before his 18th birthday to do that, fought for that right,” said Howell, a Mason City resident.

Gas prices were also on voters’ minds.

“I’ve never been a big fan of the E-85, but since my little Ford over there takes it and it’s 60 cents less a gallon, I’ve had to start using it,” said Howell.

“I think if we don’t vote, then we shouldn’t every complain,” said Brock.

Brock has been working elections, including primaries, for nearly a decade. She says Tuesday’s turnout was encouraging, but also believes the job in getting people to vote is far from over.

“I think it needs to be more publicized, sometimes I don’t necessarily know that there’s an election and how important it is,” said Brock.

