Frontline Worker Pay Program has successful launch

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Minnesota’s eligible frontline workers were able to begin applying for Frontline Worker Pay at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, and so far, the launch has been successful.

According to Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay, by 11 a.m., the popular program saw approximately 28,500 submitted applications and that number is rising steadily.

The application can be found here. 

Eligible workers have 45 days to apply to receive payment - now through Friday, July 22.

The program is not first-come, first-served, so an application on day one is just as good as an application on day 10, day 20 and day 30. The $500 million dedicated to the workers will be split evenly among all qualified applicants at the end of the verification and appeals processes.

Depending on the time it takes to process applications and appeals, payments are anticipated in September.

Due to the program’s overwhelming popularity and high demand, some system capacity issues were identified and addressed in the early hours of the program launch.

