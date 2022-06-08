First responder’s “Battle of the Badge” begins

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester first responders are competing to see which department can bring in the most blood donations for this year’s Battle of the Badge.

The blood drive started on June 1 and runs until August 31.

Public safety officials say more accidents happen in the summer which is why the blood drive is happening now.

The Rochester Fire Department, the Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are all participating.

Last year, the organizations brought in around 800 donors.

RFD won the competition back in 2018 when the blood drive was created. Firefighters say the blood drive is a way to set an example for other community members.

“It’s just one more way to help the community. I think it’s important for us to be the role models for the community since people see us out and about. We are the people called for emergencies and to save lives when things happen, so I think it’s good for them to see us go donate, and maybe we can get them to go donate too,” RFD firefighter Mandee Marx said.

You can donate at either the First Floor location of the Hilton Building, or Room M-86 on the Main Floor of the Joseph Building. When you donate, write down the name of the first responder or the department you’d like your donation to go toward.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.