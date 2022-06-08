Advertisement

First responder’s “Battle of the Badge” begins

Blood donation sticker
Blood donation sticker(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester first responders are competing to see which department can bring in the most blood donations for this year’s Battle of the Badge.

The blood drive started on June 1 and runs until August 31.

Public safety officials say more accidents happen in the summer which is why the blood drive is happening now.

The Rochester Fire Department, the Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are all participating.

Last year, the organizations brought in around 800 donors.

RFD won the competition back in 2018 when the blood drive was created. Firefighters say the blood drive is a way to set an example for other community members.

“It’s just one more way to help the community. I think it’s important for us to be the role models for the community since people see us out and about. We are the people called for emergencies and to save lives when things happen, so I think it’s good for them to see us go donate, and maybe we can get them to go donate too,” RFD firefighter Mandee Marx said.

You can donate at either the First Floor location of the Hilton Building, or Room M-86 on the Main Floor of the Joseph Building. When you donate, write down the name of the first responder or the department you’d like your donation to go toward.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Rochester
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Rochester residents raise concerns about Soldiers Field Golf Course
Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
DUI Crash
Four teens taken to hospital after crash with drunk driver

Latest News

Musical
Mayo High School receives theatre honors for two productions
Rabies vaccine
Olmsted County hosts 64th annual rabies vaccination clinic
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash
Golfers
Rochester Parks & Rec hears options for the future of Soliders Field Golf Course