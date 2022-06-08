Advertisement

Company makes bulletproof bookshelves to protect students during school shootings

An Atlanta company is gaining popularity with its bulletproof bookcases. (Source: WGCL)
By WXIA staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - A company out of Atlanta is making bulletproof bookcases designed to protect students during a school shooting.

The bookshelves are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar along the back and sides.

Not only is it bulletproof, but it could keep a gunman from getting into a classroom.

The CEO of ProtectED Solutions says once there’s a lockdown or an alert, it only takes a teacher or students a few seconds to pull it out from the wall, line it up, and lock it into place to blockade the classroom’s door.

The bookshelves are already being used in schools in New Jersey.

The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.
The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.(WXIA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Rochester
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Rochester residents raise concerns about Soldiers Field Golf Course
Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
DUI Crash
Four teens taken to hospital after crash with drunk driver

Latest News

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
Uvalde student describes putting blood on herself
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Musical
Mayo High School receives theatre honors for two productions
Blood donation sticker
First responder’s “Battle of the Badge” begins