Advertisement

Admiral Mike Franken wins Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate contest

Mike Franken wins Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate
Mike Franken wins Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democratic Candidate Mike Franken has won the primary race to take on Republican Incumbent Chuck Grassley.

Several Iowa Democrats competed for the chance to challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term - City Councilman Glenn Hurst, Former Congress Woman Abby Finkenauer, and retired Navy vice admiral Mike Franken.

Finkenauer entered the race last summer as the perceived front-runner, tallying more than $1 million in fundraising during her first quarter, but Franken outpaced Finkenauer in each of his last two fundraising periods.

According to the Des Moines Register, to date, Franken has raised about $2.8 million and Finkenauer has raised about $3.7 million. Hurst, who ran on a more progressive platform than his Democratic counterparts, raised more than $100,000 during the election cycle.

Franken will now go head to head against tonight’s Republican primary winner, Incumbent Chuck Grassley, in November.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
DUI Crash
Four teens taken to hospital after crash with drunk driver
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Rochester Casey's robbery suspect
RPD searching for suspect in NW Rochester gas station armed robbery
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Golfers
Rochester Parks & Rec hears options for the future of Soliders Field Golf Course
Mason City
Iowa voters and poll workers talk voter turnout during state’s primary
Iowa voters and poll workers talk voter turnout during state’s primary
Senator Reflects on Two Decades of Service
People Who Care: Senator Dave Senjem
Dave Senjem - clipped version
Dave Senjem - clipped version