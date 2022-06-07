Temps remain cool, but comfortable...for now; warmer, more summer-like days are on the way

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The bright, mild weather we enjoyed for much of our Monday looks to linger in the area for most of today, even as a storm system from the west, brings some slightly unsettled conditions to the region. A few sprinkles will be possible during the morning hours ahead of that system along with some breaks of sunshine. The afternoon will feature occasional sunshine with high temperatures in the low 70s and light north winds.

We'll have occasional sunshine today with a few showers and stray thunderstorms this evening. High temps will be in the low 70s. (KTTC)

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the evening hours, starting around 7:00. The shower and storm activity will become more widespread around sunset through the midnight hour with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms later in the night. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-50s with light southeast winds.

Showers and thunderstorms will hang around for Wednesday morning before gradually dissipating in the early afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 70s with just a hint of a north breeze.

After a bright and pleasant Thursday that will feature sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s, a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday evening through the first half of Friday. With sunshine in the afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Rain chances will again impact part of Saturday as yet another disturbance will trigger a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Sunday is now looking sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid-70s, the range of temperature readings we normally expect in the first half of June.

We'll have high temps in the 70s this week with low 80s returning next week. (KTTC)

Temperatures next week are looking warmer and a bit more summer-like. Expect highs in the low 80s through the coming week with small chances for thunderstorms late Monday and again later in the day next Tuesday.

