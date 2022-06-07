Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms expected tonight, Wednesday

Looking ahead(KTTC)
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a rather quiet Tuesday, clouds and rain chances roll in for the overnight hours. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly along and south of I-90 after 10 pm. Severe weather is not anticipated with areawide totals expected to be around a quarter to half of an inch of rain. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-50s with calm northwest winds at 3-8 mph.

Rain showers are expected to continue into early Wednesday morning, wrapping up before 9 am. The remainder of the day will be quiet and pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

High pressure will be in control of the region Thursday, allowing for a beautiful day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday with highs in the low 70s.

Near to below seasonal temperatures in the low 70s continue into the weekend with mainly quiet conditions. More clouds than sun is expected Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.

The summer heat looks to return for next week, warming temperatures into the 80s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday.

