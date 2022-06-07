RPS to reveal new middle school mascot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) will announce the mascot name for Dakota Middle School.

In September of 2021, the district announced that the new school will be named Dakota.

“A word meaning “friend or ally” that comes from the native people who lived in this area since at least the 1600s,” the district said.

The Native American Liaison and the American Indian Parent Advisory Council (AIPAC) helped with the mascot selection process.

“To honor the Dakota land, on which the school is built, as well as the Dakota people, the process was designed to honor the culture and traditions of the Dakota,” RPS said.

AIPAC narrowed down the mascot name consideration to:

Stars

Bison

The two names were voted on by Native American families from May 9 to 12.

The Dakota Middle School will welcome students for the 2022-2023 school year.

It’s located at 5501 65th St NW.

The new mascot name will be announced during the school board meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. You can watch the meeting live here.

Editors note: This story will be updated once the mascot name is announced.

