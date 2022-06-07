Advertisement

Rochester Public Transit ridership up 20% as gas prices rise

By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This week, Minnesota gas prices hit a record high, costing drivers an average of $4.58 a gallon, nearly $1.50 more than a year ago.

With the rising prices, many are ditching their cars for the bus.

“Compared to last year, we’re up about 20 percent as far as ridership goes, and we’ve seen especially it in the past couple of months,” Rochester Public Transit (RPT) transit operations specialist Bradley Bobbitt said.

Gas prices seem to change nearly every day, but bus fares at RPT remain the same at $2.00 a ride.

“We have a contracted operator so we have a set price for how much it costs to run our vehicles. That’s renegotiated on a regular basis, but for right now we have our set contract, we have our set prices and our fare costs won’t change,” Bobbitt said.

Although it may cost more to fill up the buses, RPT has the resources to keep rates consistent.

“Some folks just aren’t familiar with the routes. They can always call in to our dispatch or send us an email if they have questions,” Bobbitt said.

Many riders say taking the bus instead of driving has helped in a number of ways.

“Well you don’t have to worry about traffic and save on gas. It probably saves me about four to five miles a day probably, so that adds up in a week I guess,” RPT rider Jordan Kiefer said.

While you may have to adjust your schedule for pick up and drop of times, riders say the waiting is worth the saving. To track where buses are at on routes, download RPT’s real-time bus tracking app here.

“It can be a convenient way to get around if you just figure out the timing for your daily schedule,” Bobbitt said.

“You just have to kind of adjust the day a little bit and know when to leave, so makes the day a little bit longer, but you get used to it,” Kiefer said.

As of Monday, RPT is changing its weekday routes due to downtown construction. To see those changes, click here.

