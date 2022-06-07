Remembering Todd Banks Jr.; One year since deadly shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been one year since many in the Rochester community were rocked by a deadly shooting in Downtown Rochester.

On June 6, 2021, 28-year-old, Todd Banks Jr., known as JR, was shot and killed.

The Rochester Police Department (RPD) marked the shooting as the first homicide of 2021.

Banks’ death sparked increased efforts to improve safety in downtown Rochester. RPD increased its presence downtown. Furthermore, community members formed the Community Engagement Response Team (C.E.R.T.) to patrol downtown at night.

On Monday, around 50 people gathered to remember Banks’ life and legacy.

“I’m [going to] miss your smile JR. I’m [going to] miss you hugging me, everything about you. That was a rider, y’all. He stood for his people, and he didn’t take any mess. I love you boy,” said one of Banks’ loved ones.

The event was located at the spot where Banks was shot, on the intersection of 1st. Ave. and 3rd Street SW, downtown.

The community created a makeshift memorial with pictures of Banks, flowers, and bears.

The celebration of his life included a balloon and dove release and loved ones spoke about the memories they shared with Banks.

“Long live JR man. He was the real big homie to me, a real one. He ain’t never lead me on the wrong way. Rest in peace,” one person said.

“It’s hard for everybody out here because everybody out here loves him. He was a peaceful, humble, caring person. He showed love to everybody. He was there when you needed him, said one of Banks’ friends.

Banks’ mother, Laneice Bryant carries her son’s ashes in a necklace, so he’s always by her side.

“JR was very happy all the time. He made everyone else happy. He had good conversations with people. He was a giving person, good-hearted,” she said.

She hopes no other family has to experience the pain she’s gone through.

“Stop the gun violence. That’s all I want. I just want the community to keep doing what they’re doing. Maybe these young kids, cause they’re all that’s doing it. Maybe they might take heed of what we’re trying to do. If there was a way I could pay for people to bring the guns in. I would do that,” Bryant said.

For many that loved JR, the past year hasn’t been a goodbye but a ‘see you later.’

“I will see you again. I will see you again,” said one person, while looking at Banks’ memorial.

In November, Banks’ girlfriend gave birth to his son. Todd Banks III.

“He loves him, and he knows him already,” Bryant said.

