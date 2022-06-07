MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is ‘Prince Night’ at Target Field for the Minnesota Twins game.

The Prince themed night is in honor of what would be his 64th birthday on June 7, 2022.

The first 10,000 attendees will receive an exclusive, co-branded Prince and Twins t-shirt. Fans who purchased a separate Prince Night ticket package will receive admission to the game, along with an exclusive, co-branded Prince and Twins “Purple Rain” jacket.

A recently-completed Prince mural on the Ramp A wall located on the SW corner of 1st Avenue and 8th Street, right around the corner from both First Avenue and the Twins’ home ballpark.

Prior to the game, Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group, and Joan Vorderbruggen, public art consultant, will be honored for their work on the “Crown Our Prince” mural project and efforts to add the commemorative street name of Prince Rogers Nelson Way to the block next to First Avenue.

A specially-curated collection of Prince artifacts will be on display inside Gate 34, courtesy of Paisley Park.

The Twins will make donations in support of two organizations: When Doves Cry Foundation and Love 4 One Another Charities (“L40A”).

The When Doves Cry Foundation was founded by Norrine, Sharon and John Nelson to carry on the charitable work and legacy of their beloved brother, Prince. The foundation seeks to assist nonprofit organizations that provide shelter, food and clothing to needy and abused children and adults. It also provides support for music education and Christian education to children.

Love 4 One Another Charities honors Prince’s philanthropic legacy by building upon his mission of helping people up and helping people out, as these were the two key components of his charitable giving. Love 4 One Another continues to drive better outcomes for humanity, by supporting a variety of philanthropic programs and initiatives that are aligned to the core values of the foundation, delivering resources that enrich and strengthen communities worldwide.

Target Field gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the Twins game starts at 6:40 p.m.

