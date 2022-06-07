Nonprofit hosts traveling job skills workshop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A traveling employment workshop, United Work Mobile Academy, made its way to Rochester Monday morning.

It’s hosted by a Minneapolis nonprofit, Minnesota Diversify Industries, or MDI. The MDI’s mission to to provide meaningful employment opportunities for all people with disabilities. The four day, free workshop aims to help job seekers build professional skills that improve productivity, confidence and job satisfaction.

“We really enjoy learning from all the people in this class,” MDI consultant Betsy Gadbois said. “They have so many gifts and talents and they are going to be awesome employees. If we can spend some time working together and help each other see out potential, it’s going to be awesome.”

The program’s goal is to impact 2,500 lives by 2025. Monday, the theme was self esteem.

“We, as a culture, we don’t turn up the volume enough and do that self reflection,” MDI consultant Nicholas Wilkie said. “We’re spending some time, not only in rooms like this, but to get to know ourselves. We can tap into things that we’re always there.”

The event is traveling to several locations across the U.S., including Bemidji, Duluth, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and New Richmond, Wisc.

