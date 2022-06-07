At Monday’s City Council meeting, Rochester residents raise concerns about Soldiers Field Golf Course

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – To many in Rochester, Soldiers Field Golf Course is a community staple, and those people made their voices heard at Monday’s city council meeting.

“I feel passionate again today about protecting a golf asset,” said Skip Hambright, a Rochester resident.

“Golf seems to be the only sport in the city that’s been getting a bum wrap and getting picked on,” said Loy Colebeck, president of the Soldiers Memorial Field Women’s Golf Association.

“The course, like I said, means so much to so many,” said David Richardson, a former golf pro at Soldiers Field and Golf Head for City Parks and Recreation.

Though the course was not an agenda item, many voiced concerns about the course potentially being changed to just a nine-hole course, or being removed altogether.

“Making Soldiers Field a nine-hole golf course would just be one step extra in closing it entirely,” said Richardson.

“There are very few cities of this size, or larger, that have a golf course right in their downtown area,” said Jennie Lemire, member of the Soldiers Memorial Field Women’s Golf Association.

The group advocates strongly in favor of the course as it’s more accessible to more people.

“I’ve golfed with ladies in their 80s who can walk this course but can’t walk the other courses,” said Colebeck.

“We need to retain that, we need to sustain that for the future,” said Lemire.

Though people are fearful the course’s days may be numbered, City Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman says no changes will be made for now.

“It’s safe in the sense, that, to move from 18 holes to anything different, it’s going to take some additional funding,” said Widman.

“We’re gonna see 18 holes at Soldiers Field even if a proposal was approved.”

