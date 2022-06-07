Advertisement

Longfellow Elementary students celebrate historic school’s end

By Beret Leone
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Longfellow Elementary students and staff said goodbye to the old and hello to the new Monday afternoon.

Students from all grade levels got a chance to chisel out a brick from the Longfellow school. It’s all about celebrating the school’s rich history, and signifying the last week in the old building.

“It’s really, quite bittersweet,” Longfellow Elementary Principal Amy Adams said.

Parents and other community members, including the new school’s construction team, were present at the “Break the Brick” event.

“For the students, it is again, bittersweet. But, when we have an opportunity together this history, it just makes it that much easier to go into the new building as well,” Adams said.

Adams said this is the final group of students at the Longfellow building since 1950. The last day of school is Thursday.

